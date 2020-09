Bobby Leonard Wilson, Sr.Hartsville - Bobby Leonard Wilson, Sr. (Bob) died peacefully at his home Sunday, September 6, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born in Anderson, SC on February 19, 1932 to the late Leon and Judy Bailey Wilson. After graduating from Clemson University in 1954 with a degree in Textile Engineering, he served in the US Army, Europe where he met his loving wife of 64 years Hannelore Weidemann Wilson. Mr. Wilson retired from Sonoco Products Company in 1992 as the Global QualityControl Manager.In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Bob Wilson, Jr. and Michael Wilson, daughters Sherry Wilson and Kristina Wilson Nobles (Frankie), seven grandchildren, three bonus grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a sister Carol Wilson Linnon (Chris).Along with his parents, Mr. Wilson was predeceased by brothers Richard Wilson and Charles Wilson.A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Norton Funeral Home, Hartsville. The service will be live streamed on Facebook by Norton and archived at the link provided. ( https://facebook.com/nortonfuneral.home Norton Funeral Home of Hartsville is honored to be serving the Wilson family. www.nortonfh.net