|
|
Bobby Ray Fisher
Abbeville - Bobby Ray Fisher, 84, resident of 107 Calhoun St. husband of Laura Ann Major Fisher passed away Friday June 21, 2019 at the Hospice House in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Abbeville County, SC he was a son of the late Robert Milton Fisher and Virginia Gable Fisher Nelson.
Bob was a retired United States Air force veteran with 20 plus years of service. After his military service he was a Supervisor with Milliken Textiles Abbeville Plant for over 20 years. Bobby was very active in his community and served in many different organizations. He was an EMT with Abbeville Rescue Squad for 16 years, Delivered Meals on Wheels for Abbeville County, served as Deputy Coroner with the Abbeville County Coroner's office for 16 years, was a member of the Abbeville County American Legion Post #2, also served as the Chaplin for the Abbeville Gideons Camp, he was the Adjutant and Quarter Master for Post # 687 of the VFW, was also a former member of the Abbeville City Council. Bobby was a member of the Due West Baptist Church and lead the singing there as well as GilGal United Methodist Church where he and wife Ann where Honorary members. He was a loyal employee of The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home for over 20 years. Bob had a very deep religious conviction as he stayed in constant prayer for others. He was a very devoted family man and loved all of his family dearly.
Survivors include: His beloved wife of 62 years Laura Ann Major Fisher of the home; a son Anthony Fisher (Melanie) of Donalds, SC; three daughters Cindy Graff (Neil) of Auburn, AL, Robin White of Abbeville, SC and Kascie Everhart (Jason) of Piedmont, SC; a sister Joy Wiles (Ed) of Williamston, SC; ten grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday June 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Main St. United Methodist Church with Rev. James Bannister officiating. The burial will follow in Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home. The family is at the home 107 Calhoun St. Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Bobby may be made to the Abbeville Gideons Camp, PO Box 1126 Abbeville, SC 29620.
Online condolences may be made to the Fisher family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Fisher family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 23, 2019