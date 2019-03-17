|
|
Bonnie Hanks Bannister
Belton - Bonnie Hanks Bannister, 79, preceded in death by her husband Allan Bannister of Belton died Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, SC, she was the daughter of the late H.K. (Todd) and Azalee Hanks. A loving and full-time mother, Bonnie returned to the workforce in Accounting from which she retired. She was a member of Belton First Baptist Church.
Surviving are daughters, Joni Bannister Harris (David) of Hilton Head and Terri Bannister of Columbus, OH; sister, Cookie Ivester of Belton; grandchildren, Nolan Harris (Laura) and Emily Harris (Rick) and great granddaughter, Olive Pyles-Harris all of Seattle, WA.
Memorial service will be held Monday, March 18 at 1:00pm at Belton First Baptist Church with Rev. Dale Lynch officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 12:30pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belton First Baptist Church or Hospice of the Upstate Rainey House. The family will be at their respective homes. Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Coxfuneralhome1882.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 17, 2019