Bonnie Jones
Ray City, GA - Veronica Hazel "Bonnie" Jones, 87, of Ray City, GA, died Saturday March 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born February 13, 1932 in Seneca , Illinois to the late George Greene and the late Mary Lou Gribbins Greene. She was always a career woman working as a quality assurance inspector at Singer/Ryobi in Anderson , SC. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family. She was adored by all and affectionately called "Nana" or later in life "Cookie Nana". She loved and truly spoiled her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her oldest grandson: 2nd Lt. Barry Ray Jones; 3 sisters: Josephine Wakeman, Edith Honrud and Francis Greene; brother: Jimmy Womack.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years: B. Ray Jones of Ray City, GA; son: Robert "Bob" Ray (Terrie) Jones of Ray City, GA; brother: Russell Greene of Spring Valley, IL; 6 grandchildren: Adam (Kayla) Jones of Jesup, GA, Nicole Williams of Jesup, GA, Christopher (Amanda) Jones of Crestview, FL, Savannah Steele of Tifton, GA, Sydney Jones of Ray City, GA and Alexandria Jones of Ray City, GA; 12 great grandchildren: Macy, Connor, Madison, Brady, Bryce, Brooklyn, Brayden, Alexander, Caleb, Brandon, Jason, Ethan and a great grandchild due in October.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11 AM in the Beaver Dam Cemetery in Ray City, GA with the Rev. Eric Gordon officiating. Visitation will be held in the cemetery after the service. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Adam Jones and Christopher Jones, nephews: Nick Nelson, Mitchell Nelson, Ty Nelson, Paul Williams and Pete Lawler.
Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville , GA (229)-686-2007.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 2, 2019