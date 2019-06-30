|
Bonnie Jordan
Toccoa, GA - Mrs. Bonnie Sue Stovall Jordan, age 81, of Toccoa, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Family members include her husband, Billy Jordan; daughter Regenna Jordan Beeks (Dan); son, Wally Jordan (Bradley); grandchildren, Jordan Beeks (Haley) and Elizabeth Beeks (fiance' Jason Parnell); great-granddaughter Ramey Beeks. Services will be held at 11 am Monday at Sunnyside Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 2pm - 4pm and 6pm - 8pm Sunday at Whitlock Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Eureka Baptist Church, Anderson, SC. Whitlock Mortuary is in charge.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 30, 2019