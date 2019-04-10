Services
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
302 N. Main St.
Abbeville, SC 29620
(864) 366-4027
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Melrose Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Sue Hall


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie Sue Hall Obituary
Bonnie Sue Hall

Columbia - Bonnie Sue Hall, 62, of Columbia, SC, formerly of Calhoun Falls, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Providence Health in Columbia. She was born in Greenville, the daughter of the late James Rayford Hall and Lola Haynes Hall Hagood.

Bonnie Sue was reared and attended school in Calhoun Falls. Her life was filled with pleasures; Bonnie Sue's vivacious personality attracted many friends. Shopping always made her happy. Outdoor activities, for example attending the State Fair and baseball games, brought smiles to her face.

Bonnie Sue is survived by her brother, Roger Hall (Teresa) of McConnells, SC; two nieces, Terri H. Drummond (Matt) of Graham, NC and Traci H. Offenberger (Brendon) of Mooresville, NC; great-nieces and nephews, Cristian David, Emma Grace and Nolan Grey; and a wide circle of extended family, including uncles, aunts and cousins.

Graveside services will be 11:30AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Melrose Cemetery with the Rev. Robbie Stollger officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave.

The family is at their respective homes.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville Chapel is assisting the Hall family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now