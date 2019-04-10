|
Bonnie Sue Hall
Columbia - Bonnie Sue Hall, 62, of Columbia, SC, formerly of Calhoun Falls, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Providence Health in Columbia. She was born in Greenville, the daughter of the late James Rayford Hall and Lola Haynes Hall Hagood.
Bonnie Sue was reared and attended school in Calhoun Falls. Her life was filled with pleasures; Bonnie Sue's vivacious personality attracted many friends. Shopping always made her happy. Outdoor activities, for example attending the State Fair and baseball games, brought smiles to her face.
Bonnie Sue is survived by her brother, Roger Hall (Teresa) of McConnells, SC; two nieces, Terri H. Drummond (Matt) of Graham, NC and Traci H. Offenberger (Brendon) of Mooresville, NC; great-nieces and nephews, Cristian David, Emma Grace and Nolan Grey; and a wide circle of extended family, including uncles, aunts and cousins.
Graveside services will be 11:30AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Melrose Cemetery with the Rev. Robbie Stollger officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave.
The family is at their respective homes.
