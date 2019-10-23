Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Thompson Obituary
Bonnie Thompson

Piedmont - Bonnie Mae Stowe Thompson, 70, wife of Melvin Fredrick "Tom" Thompson, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late William Cecil Stowe and Thelma Mae Woodson Stowe Crain Coggins. She was a homemaker and a member of Agape Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, Tom Thompson, Jr., Karen Storey, Brandie Mae Smith, and William Lee "Willie" Hawthorne; brother, Floyd Stowe; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by daughters, Tammie Mae and Khristy Lynn Thompson; granddaughter, Stephanie Michelle Storey; and brother, Jerry Stowe.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, with the service to follow at 3:00 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family is at the home.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now