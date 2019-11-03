Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Allen Hawkins

Brenda Allen Hawkins Obituary
Brenda Allen Hawkins

Anderson - Brenda Allen Hawkins, 76, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born June 23, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Marion Allen and Ruby Nell Barnes Allen. She was married to the late Donald Dwight Hawkins. Born in Anderson, SC, she resided in Laurens, SC until 1981 where she was employed by 3M Company and a substitute teacher. She later moved to Beaumont, Texas and was employed by the Department of Energy and retired in 2001. She was a member of Orrville Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Marlene Deslatte, Angie Hawkins, Tiffany Hawkins and Donna Adams; son, Jeffrey Hawkins; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Karley Breaux.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6 pm - 8 pm at the McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the chapel of the McDougald Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Kinard officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted, and the family will be at the home of Marlene Deslatte, 1812 Old Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
