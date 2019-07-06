Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden of Memories
Brenda Allen Neal McAlister

Brenda Allen Neal McAlister Obituary
Brenda Allen Neal McAlister

Belton - Brenda Allen Neal McAlister, 76, widow of Maxie Joe McAlister, passed at home Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Born in Honea Path, she was the daughter of the late Fred Odell and Mildred Hanley Neal. She was a member of Cross Roads Fellowship Church.

Surviving are: son, Chad McAlister (Dianna) of Belton; daughter, Robin Lynn Brown (Donnie) of Belton; brother, A. P. Neal (Cathy) of Greenwood; sisters, Mary Ellen Holt (David), Ann Thompson (Juan), and Delores Hill (Donnie) all of Honea Path; grandchildren, Kyle and Cole McAlister, Devin and Chandler Keeney, Christian Sims, and Lauren Brown.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Brittany Schoen.

Graveside service will be held 11am Monday at Garden of Memories with Rev. James Ray Lollis and Rev. Paul Cooper officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm Sunday at Cox Funeral Home.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 6, 2019
