Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
1949 - 2019
Brenda Bailey Obituary
Brenda Bailey

Anderson - Brenda Mabry Bailey, 70, of 217 Devon Way, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her residence.

Born March 26, 1949 in Henderson, NC, she was the daughter of the late Cheatham D Mabry, Jr. and Katherine Hamm Mabry. Mrs. Bailey was a retired teacher from Southside Middle School in Greenwood, SC.

Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Larry Bailey of the home; son, Larry Douglas "Doug" Bailey and his wife, Jennifer of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Danielle Scheuer and her husband, A.J. of Anderson; five grandchildren, Nathan Bailey, Shannon Bailey, Connor Bailey, Jetta Scheuer and Luke Scheuer; sister, Faye Denny of Wilson, NC and beloved dog, Zeus.

No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scleroderma Foundation at www.scleroderma.org.

Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 30, 2019
