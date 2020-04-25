|
|
Brenda Cody
Easley - Brenda Lee Whitlock Cody, 58, wife of Kenneth Charles Cody, Jr., passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Hoyt Lee and Jeanette Evelyn Bowen Whitlock. She was a homemaker and a member of Living Sanctuary Church in Powdersville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, K.C. Cody of Columbia, Tasha Grice of PA, and Adrienne Colley of Duncan; sister, Diane Hammonds of Greenville; brother, David Whitlock of Duncan; and grandchildren, Naeomi and David Grice, Jamilyn and J.C. Barnes, Luna Cody, Joshua Barnes, Brentan Hyatt, Kaylee and Kyleigh Colley.
A memorial service will be held at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer on Tuesday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation to follow.
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020