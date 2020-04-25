Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Cody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Cody

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Cody Obituary
Brenda Cody

Easley - Brenda Lee Whitlock Cody, 58, wife of Kenneth Charles Cody, Jr., passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Hoyt Lee and Jeanette Evelyn Bowen Whitlock. She was a homemaker and a member of Living Sanctuary Church in Powdersville.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by children, K.C. Cody of Columbia, Tasha Grice of PA, and Adrienne Colley of Duncan; sister, Diane Hammonds of Greenville; brother, David Whitlock of Duncan; and grandchildren, Naeomi and David Grice, Jamilyn and J.C. Barnes, Luna Cody, Joshua Barnes, Brentan Hyatt, Kaylee and Kyleigh Colley.

A memorial service will be held at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer on Tuesday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation to follow.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -