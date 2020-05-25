|
Brenda Dyar
Anderson - Brenda Gail Poole Burgess Dyar, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence.
Born August 30, 1946 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Rosco "Fox" Poole and Florence "Snooks" Farr Poole. Brenda was employed as a supervisor at Glenn Raven of Anderson for 27 years where she later retired. She attended First Assembly of God.
She is survived by her nephew of the home, Jonathan Burdette; brother, Donnie Poole; stepchildren, Keith and Maria Dyar of Antioch, CA, Joey and Cindy Dyar, and Debbie and Cory Pennington, both of Anderson, SC; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Joe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, first husband Grady Burgess, and Billy Joe Dyar; brothers, Steve and Kenneth Poole; sister, Sharon Poole Burdette; stepdaughter, Kathy Dyar Gillespie; and granddaughter, Star McClain.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Russell Baldwin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Those attending the graveside are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Social distancing will be observed.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 25 to May 27, 2020