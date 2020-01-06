|
Brenda Faye Crawford McClain
Anderson - Ms. Brenda Faye Crawford McClain, 65, of Keys Street, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at AnMed Health. She is survived by her three daughters, Brendetta Covington, Sanquinita Martin, and Rashedia Belton; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jacquelyn Rivers, Ruby Pratt, and Anita Crawford; one brother, Al Crawford; and a host of relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha Mae Hardy and James Crawford and one grandchild, Ahmad Baker.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the funeral home. The family is at 125 Pocalla Way Anderson, SC. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020