Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Faye Crawford McClain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Faye Crawford McClain Obituary
Brenda Faye Crawford McClain

Anderson - Ms. Brenda Faye Crawford McClain, 65, of Keys Street, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at AnMed Health. She is survived by her three daughters, Brendetta Covington, Sanquinita Martin, and Rashedia Belton; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jacquelyn Rivers, Ruby Pratt, and Anita Crawford; one brother, Al Crawford; and a host of relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertha Mae Hardy and James Crawford and one grandchild, Ahmad Baker.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the funeral home. The family is at 125 Pocalla Way Anderson, SC. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -