Brenda Jean Jones Fields
Anderson - Brenda Jean Jones Fields, 73, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ellenburg Nursing Center.
Born February 18, 1946 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Tom Ed Jones and Nell Stone Duckworth. She was also preceded in death by her husband Leroy Fields. She retired from BASF and then worked as a clerk at Hamrick's.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Shaw (Tommy) of Anderson, SC; son, Johnny Fields of Anderson, SC; stepson, Tony Allen of Anderson, SC; stepsister, Gloria Driver (Steve) of Anderson, SC; brother, Jackie Jones (Charise) of Anderson, SC; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM-1:30 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Joe Whisnant officiating. Burial will follow in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 4, 2019