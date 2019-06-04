Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Brenda Jean Jones Fields


1946 - 2019
Brenda Jean Jones Fields Obituary
Brenda Jean Jones Fields

Anderson - Brenda Jean Jones Fields, 73, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ellenburg Nursing Center.

Born February 18, 1946 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Tom Ed Jones and Nell Stone Duckworth. She was also preceded in death by her husband Leroy Fields. She retired from BASF and then worked as a clerk at Hamrick's.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Shaw (Tommy) of Anderson, SC; son, Johnny Fields of Anderson, SC; stepson, Tony Allen of Anderson, SC; stepsister, Gloria Driver (Steve) of Anderson, SC; brother, Jackie Jones (Charise) of Anderson, SC; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM-1:30 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Joe Whisnant officiating. Burial will follow in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 4, 2019
Remember
