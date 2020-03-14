|
Brenda Kaye Rhodes
Anderson, SC - Brenda Kaye Lyda Rhodes, 67, wife of Larry Bruce Rhodes, passed away, Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home.
Brenda Kaye was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late James and Veona Berry Lyda. She attended Daniel High School and was a retired employee with Glen Raven Textiles. She loved her family, grandchildren and the Clemson Tiger football program.
Surviving in addition to her husband are daughter, Tammi Burdette (Bracken) of Anderson; brother, Donnie Lyda of Central; sisters, Louise Bryson and Francis Seigle of Central and Linda Brown of Anderson; grandchildren, Joshua Burdette, Heather Purvis (Taylor), and Chloe Burdette; great grandchildren, Mason Burdette, Avery Burdette and Ridge Purvis.
In addition to her parents, Brenda Kaye was predeceased by a brother, Harold Lyda.
Funeral services will be 3 PM, Monday in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home with burial to follow in Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:50 PM, Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of Mrs. Barbara Rhodes.
View RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020