Services
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:50 PM
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Road
Central, SC
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Road
Central, SC
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Memory Gardens Clemson
586 Issaqueena Trail
Clemson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Kaye Rhodes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Kaye Rhodes Obituary
Brenda Kaye Rhodes

Anderson, SC - Brenda Kaye Lyda Rhodes, 67, wife of Larry Bruce Rhodes, passed away, Friday, March 13, 2020 at her home.

Brenda Kaye was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late James and Veona Berry Lyda. She attended Daniel High School and was a retired employee with Glen Raven Textiles. She loved her family, grandchildren and the Clemson Tiger football program.

Surviving in addition to her husband are daughter, Tammi Burdette (Bracken) of Anderson; brother, Donnie Lyda of Central; sisters, Louise Bryson and Francis Seigle of Central and Linda Brown of Anderson; grandchildren, Joshua Burdette, Heather Purvis (Taylor), and Chloe Burdette; great grandchildren, Mason Burdette, Avery Burdette and Ridge Purvis.

In addition to her parents, Brenda Kaye was predeceased by a brother, Harold Lyda.

Funeral services will be 3 PM, Monday in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home with burial to follow in Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:50 PM, Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family is at the home of Mrs. Barbara Rhodes.

View RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -