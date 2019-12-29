Services
Starr - Brenda Jean Mitchell Lindley, 69, of Starr, SC, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born May 7, 1950 in Anderson County SC, she was a daughter of the late James Aron Mitchell and Margaret Mitchell Hopkins. She was married to the late William Junior Lindley.

Brenda retired from BASF after 35 years of service. Then, she became the coordinator for Boy Scout Troop #47.

She is survived by her sons, Lee Lindley (Nancy) of Honea Path and Blake Lindley (Felisha) of Starr; and grandsons, Brooks Lindley and Logan Lindley.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Wilma Brooks.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 1:30pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Layman Tony Smith officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Flowers will be accepted. The family will be at their respective homes.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019
