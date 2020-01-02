|
|
Brenda Whitchurch Freeman
Brenda Whitchurch Freeman, 92, formerly of London, England and Anderson, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in London, England, to Charles and Doris Whitchurch on June 9, 1927.
Brenda was a member of Royal Chapel of St. Katherine-upon-the-Hoe in Plymouth, England. Brenda worked as a beautician for much of her life. While living in Algeria with her husband, she served as the Clubhouse and Village Manager for the company compound. She also performed volunteer work for many years assisting in patient care activities at the Anderson Free Clinic in South Carolina. Brenda had many interests and always had stories to tell about the places she had lived and things she had seen. She had a special love for animals, including wildlife. She loved knitting gifts, both large and small, for family and friends. She was an outstanding Scrabble player and avid reader. She was always more concerned for others than for herself. Brenda was a true survivor throughout her life and maintained a positive and caring attitude, from the Battle of Britain during WWII, to the many illnesses and surgeries she endured. One of her most remembered pieces of advice was, "Don't sweat the small stuff, and it's all small stuff."
Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Maurice Freeman.
She is survived by her three children; Wendy Ann Freeman of Henderson, Kentucky; COL(ret) Ian Freeman, MD and wife Judy Freeman, MD of Aiea, Hawaii; and Jillian Ashworth and her husband Ralph of Henderson, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; Paul Freeman, Brian Freeman, Miles Freeman, Melanie Ashworth, Neal Yates, Robbie Yates, and adopted granddaughter Sarah Schaaf; one great-grandson in Pensacola, Florida; and several cousins.
Brenda's family would like to thank Nancy Litke of St. Anthony's Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson, Kentucky, for ensuring that she was comfortable in her final hours.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM, Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Henderson, Kentucky. Rev. Dcn. Larry Courtney will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery in Henderson, Kentucky.
Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 AM until service time at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to an animal charity.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Henderson is handling arrangements.
Online condolences at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020