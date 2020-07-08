Brenda Wilson
Anderson, SC - Brenda Wilson unexpectedly passed away as a result of a senseless tragedy on June 30, 2020.
Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late Ralph David and Sylvia Joyce Palmer Roberts. She was an employee of Glen Raven. She was a beautiful soul who put everyone's needs before her own. She was fierce and passionate about those she loved and did not sugar coat how she felt. You could always find Brenda on her motorcycle with a kind smile towards everyone she met. She rode with the Wind Sisters Riding Club.
Her greatest achievement was marrying the love of her life, Greg Wilson. They were married for 38 beautiful years. Together, they created a family who will love and cherish the memory of her. In addition to her husband Greg, she is survived by two daughters, Heather Sue Henez (Chris) and Pamela Joyce Wilson; four grandchildren, Collins and Chase Henez, Luke Wilson, and Isabella Taylor; and a sister, Deborah Pruitt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sarah "Motley" Wilson; brother, Ralph David Roberts; and a sister, Barbara Ann Lavoie.
For those who loved her and would like to honor her memory, there will be a memorial service held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Following the service, there will be a memorial ride to Forest Lawn Memorial Park in honor of Brenda and her late daughter.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the charity of choice
.
