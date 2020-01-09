|
Brett Howard
Pendleton - August 30, 1988 - January 7, 2020
Brett Michael Howard, 31, of Pendleton, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Anderson on August 30, 1988, he is the son of Cynthia Powell Atkins (Michael) and Richard Wayne Howard, Jr. (Deecy).
Brett was a 2006 graduate of BHP High School and attended Lander University and was a former employee of Michelin. He was a lover of all types of music and could pick up almost any instrument and play it. He especially enjoyed the guitar and had a passion for crafting custom guitars. He was a member of NewSpring Church, Clemson Campus, where he actively served as a Guest Services Volunteer in the coffee shop and fellowshipped with a men's small group. Brett will always be remembered for his fashion trends and his unforgettable smile.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Kenneth Doyle Powell (Patricia Ann) and Richard Wayne Howard, Sr. (Gwen), sister, Brooke Smith, brothers, Barrett Phillips (Kelley) and Jacob Howard, aunts, Karen Hanks and Molly Nelson (Dan) and an uncle, David Howard.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00am at NewSpring Church, Clemson Campus. The family will speak to friends for a short time following the service in the church lobby.
