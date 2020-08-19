Bridie Mae Paul Clinkscales



Abbeville - Bridie Mae Paul Clinkscales, age 95, of Abbeville, SC passed on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Bridie Hunter Paul. She was married to the late Glenn Clinkscales. From that union was four children. Samuel (Patricia) Clinkscales, Robert Clinkscales, Franklin Clinkscales, and Priscilla Clinkscales Williams.



She was a member of Flat Rock AME Church. After moving to Abbeville, she became a member of Long Cane AME Church.



She leaves to cherish her memory, four children; four sisters, Pearl Morales, Eva (Stewart) Keese, Addie Ruth McMullen, and Doris (Jerome) Ware; nine brothers, Johnny Paus, Elex Paul, James Allen (Florence) Paul. Lewis (Barbara) Paul, Randy Paul, Ernest (Sandra) Paul, Jacob Paul, Eddie (Rosie) Hamilton, and Charles (Joyce) Paul; twenty-three grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren.



Services were held August 1, 2020 in Abbeville, SC.









