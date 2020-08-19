1/
Bridie Mae Paul Clinkscales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bridie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bridie Mae Paul Clinkscales

Abbeville - Bridie Mae Paul Clinkscales, age 95, of Abbeville, SC passed on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Bridie Hunter Paul. She was married to the late Glenn Clinkscales. From that union was four children. Samuel (Patricia) Clinkscales, Robert Clinkscales, Franklin Clinkscales, and Priscilla Clinkscales Williams.

She was a member of Flat Rock AME Church. After moving to Abbeville, she became a member of Long Cane AME Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, four children; four sisters, Pearl Morales, Eva (Stewart) Keese, Addie Ruth McMullen, and Doris (Jerome) Ware; nine brothers, Johnny Paus, Elex Paul, James Allen (Florence) Paul. Lewis (Barbara) Paul, Randy Paul, Ernest (Sandra) Paul, Jacob Paul, Eddie (Rosie) Hamilton, and Charles (Joyce) Paul; twenty-three grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren.

Services were held August 1, 2020 in Abbeville, SC.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved