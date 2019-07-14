|
Broadus White, Sr
Family and friends I want to truly thank each and everyone that participated in your presence and absence in the celebration of life for my husband Broadus White, Sr.
Thank you for the cards, flowers and words of comfort while our family was going through this difficult time.
Thank you to the ministers and Mount Zion Baptist Church - Pastor Kenneth Dean for a beautiful service.
A very special Thank you to Unity Mortuary and staff for an outstanding job well done in the handling of the services and the special presentations to the children. It goes without saying of the care and love you all put into this celebration of life service as this was Broadus wishes.
Love,
Sara White
Cory White
Michael Moore
Lafayette White
Larry Dean White
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 14, 2019