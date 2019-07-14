Resources
More Obituaries for Broadus White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Broadus White Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Broadus White Sr. In Memoriam
Broadus White, Sr

Family and friends I want to truly thank each and everyone that participated in your presence and absence in the celebration of life for my husband Broadus White, Sr.



Thank you for the cards, flowers and words of comfort while our family was going through this difficult time.



Thank you to the ministers and Mount Zion Baptist Church - Pastor Kenneth Dean for a beautiful service.



A very special Thank you to Unity Mortuary and staff for an outstanding job well done in the handling of the services and the special presentations to the children. It goes without saying of the care and love you all put into this celebration of life service as this was Broadus wishes.



Love,

Sara White

Cory White

Michael Moore

Lafayette White

Larry Dean White
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.