|
|
Bruce Byce
Anderson - Troy Bruce Byce, 67, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy Cothran Byce; sons, Chad Byce (Carrie) and Matthew Byce (Chelsea), all of Anderson; grandchildren, Caleb, Carolina, Braylon and Bailey; and brother, Steve Byce of Greenville.
The funeral service will be at 2:00pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Covenant Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Development Ministries, PO Box 2192, Anderson, SC 29622
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019