Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Covenant Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Byce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Byce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Byce Obituary
Bruce Byce

Anderson - Troy Bruce Byce, 67, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy Cothran Byce; sons, Chad Byce (Carrie) and Matthew Byce (Chelsea), all of Anderson; grandchildren, Caleb, Carolina, Braylon and Bailey; and brother, Steve Byce of Greenville.

The funeral service will be at 2:00pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Covenant Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Development Ministries, PO Box 2192, Anderson, SC 29622

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now