Bruce Frank Woodson
Greer - Bruce Frank Woodson, 71, husband of Teresa Van Patten Woodson, of Greer, died Monday, November 11, 2019.
Born in Anderson, he was the son of the late Frank and Alberta Bruce Woodson.
Bruce earned a bachelor's degree from Wofford College. He was of the Baptist faith. Bruce prided himself on being a champion target shooter. He was also active in martial arts.
In addition to his loving wife, Bruce is survived by a daughter, Heather Sijon and husband, David of Greer; two grandchildren, Blayne and Gabriel Sijon; and a sister, Cathy White of Williamston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.
