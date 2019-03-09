Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Bruce James
Anderson - Bruce Don James, 82, of Anderson, husband of the late Shirley F. James, passed away March 7, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born May 17, 1936 in Richmond, VA he was the son of the late Lonnie and Mossie Smith James. He was a US Navy Veteran and was a machinist at General Electric for 32 years.

Surviving are his children: Robin James Lytton (Ewell J.) of Anderson, Kevin James (Chantal) of Montreal; grandchildren: Megan Granger, Kate Lynn Taylor (JJ), Jonathan James, Marcus James, Victoria James, Kasha James, and Ashley James; and great grandchildren: Bowman Taylor, Khaleesi James, Kyra James, Jade James, Alaina James, Jonathan Brayden James and Addison Grace James.

In addition to his wife Shirley, he was preceded in death by his son, Bruce David James, and his father and mother-in-law, Albert Fleckinger and Violet Fleckinger.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 9, 2019
