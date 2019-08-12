|
Bruce Terrell Harbert
Westminster - Bruce Terrell Harbert, 84, of the Madison Community, Westminster, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
Born in Toccoa, GA, he was the son of the late William Lowry and Mattie Lou McCurley Harbert. Mr. Harbert was a retired machinist from Duke Power Company. He was a member of Madison Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He also served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958.
Survivors include a daughter, Melanie Harbert Burton (Scott) of Westminster; a son, William Ashley Harbert (Kelly) of Carson, Virginia; daughter- in- law, Dana Connelly (Chad) of Prosperity, SC; a brother, Buss Harbert (Brenda); a sister, Virginia Duke; a brother, Jones Harbert (Kathy) all of Toccoa, Georgia. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchild; Kaleb, MaKayla, Savannah, CJ, Leigha, Gabriel, Tara, Bennett, MaKenna, Summer, and Gracie Belle; and also a special friend, Debbie Savage.
Mr. Harbert is preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta Black Harbert; his parents; a son, Barry Terrell Harbert; and three siblings, Winfred Harbert, Willie Harbert Walters, and Lenora Harbert Jenkins.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Monday, August 12, 2019, in the Chapel of Sandifer Funeral Home with burial to follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 12:00 - 1:30 pm, Monday, August 12, 2019, prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home.
The family is at the home of Scott and Melanie Burton, 506 Theo Martin Road, Westminster, SC. Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Foothills Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P.O. Box 977 Westminster, SC 29693 or Hospice of the Foothills, Attention: Foundations Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 12, 2019