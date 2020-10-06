Bud Lowe
Belton - Billy Gerald "Bud" Lowe, 79, husband of Mary Campbell Lowe of Belton, died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Anderson County on April 13, 1941, he was the son of the late Boyce Thomas Lowe and the late Inez Bratcher Lowe.
He was a retired auto detailer who spent 22 years with Tollison Motors in Belton before relocating to Yarborough Ford and ultimately retiring from Carolina Ford in Honea Path. Bud loved anything to do with cars. He even raced cars at the Anderson Motor Speedway for several years. He loved the outdoors and old country music, and he never passed up an opportunity to take a trip to the mountains. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Belton.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Campbell Lowe, sons, Chris Lowe (Janice) and Mitch Lowe (Kim Shultis), grandchildren, Cheri Williams (Niles), Tristen Lowe, Dalton Lowe and Grayson Lowe and 2 great-grandchildren, Audry Gambrell and Liam Williams.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Rev. Dale Phillips will officiate.
The family will speak to attendees following the service. Social distancing is to be observed and face masks are recommended.
