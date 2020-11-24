1/1
Buddy "Bull" Durham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Buddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Buddy "Bull" Durham

Pendleton - Harold Buddy "Bull" Durham, Sr., 82, of Pendleton, SC passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

He was born on September 8, 1938, in Pendleton, SC to the late William Franklin Durham and Ruby Mae Haney Durham.

Buddy spent 17 years as the service manager at Mauldin Chevrolet and was the owner/employee of Buddy's Auto for 40 years. He loved his hometown of Pendleton and served its citizens as mayor and member of the town council for 28 years and as a volunteer EMS for over 50 years where he also served as a board member and chairman. He was a race car driver, scuba diver and water skier and he loved the Pendleton Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers. Buddy was a faithful member of East Clemson Christian Fellowship and received perfect Sunday School attendance many times. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.

Buddy is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Aileen Gentry Durham of the home; son, Harold B. Durham, Jr. (Tracy) of Pendleton, SC; daughters, Judy Chapman (Eddie) of Central, SC and Leann Durham of Pendleton, SC; sisters, Rinia Lee Porter and Catherine Smith both of Pendleton, SC; grandchildren, Toni, Ed, Justin, Ana, Trey, Joe and Ruby; and great-grandchildren, Bryce, Michael, Lizzy and Harper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, William Chapman; brother, Pascel Durham; and sisters, Viola Hart, Ella Wilbanks and Betty Seawright.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at East Clemson Christian Fellowship with Rev. Charles Chandler officiating. Burial will be held at Memory Gardens, Clemson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to East Clemson Christian Fellowship, 520 Issaqueena Trail, Clemson, SC 29631.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERAHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved