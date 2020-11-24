Buddy "Bull" DurhamPendleton - Harold Buddy "Bull" Durham, Sr., 82, of Pendleton, SC passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.He was born on September 8, 1938, in Pendleton, SC to the late William Franklin Durham and Ruby Mae Haney Durham.Buddy spent 17 years as the service manager at Mauldin Chevrolet and was the owner/employee of Buddy's Auto for 40 years. He loved his hometown of Pendleton and served its citizens as mayor and member of the town council for 28 years and as a volunteer EMS for over 50 years where he also served as a board member and chairman. He was a race car driver, scuba diver and water skier and he loved the Pendleton Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers. Buddy was a faithful member of East Clemson Christian Fellowship and received perfect Sunday School attendance many times. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.Buddy is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Aileen Gentry Durham of the home; son, Harold B. Durham, Jr. (Tracy) of Pendleton, SC; daughters, Judy Chapman (Eddie) of Central, SC and Leann Durham of Pendleton, SC; sisters, Rinia Lee Porter and Catherine Smith both of Pendleton, SC; grandchildren, Toni, Ed, Justin, Ana, Trey, Joe and Ruby; and great-grandchildren, Bryce, Michael, Lizzy and Harper.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, William Chapman; brother, Pascel Durham; and sisters, Viola Hart, Ella Wilbanks and Betty Seawright.The family will receive friends on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at East Clemson Christian Fellowship with Rev. Charles Chandler officiating. Burial will be held at Memory Gardens, Clemson.In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to East Clemson Christian Fellowship, 520 Issaqueena Trail, Clemson, SC 29631.