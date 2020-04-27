Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery
Burnette C. McCollough Obituary
Burnette C. McCollough

Belton - Ms. Burnette McCollough, 96, of Belhaven Road, passed away on April 24, 2020. She was the last survivor of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Soad and Anna McCollough; sister, Alice McQueen; and brothers, Melvin McCollough and Walter Burke.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2020
