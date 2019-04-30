Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Central, SC - Carl Francis Lowe, Jr., 92, husband of the late Mary Webb Clement Lowe, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Cottingham Hospice House.

Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Carl Francis Lowe, Sr. and Gladys Barnett Lowe. Mr. Lowe attended Wofford College and was retired from Geer Drug Company where he was once honored as a Salesman of the Year. He was a former member of Boulevard Baptist Church in Anderson for 40 years where he served as a Deacon and was currently a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Seneca. He enjoyed golf and singing in the church choir.

Survivors include four sons, Michael Lowe of Winnsboro, Richard Lowe (Sandra) of Clemson, Rev. Robert Lowe (Diana) of Seneca, and Eddie Lowe (Suzanne) of Anderson; seven grandchildren, Malachi Lowe, Tanner Lowe (Cara), Tyler Lowe (Paige), Kerri Dilworth, Kelly Gramajo (Justin), Spencer Lowe (Natalie), and Cooper Lowe; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Jean Callaway.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Trinity Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. A private family entombment will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GHS Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672 or Trinity Baptist Church, 504 South Oak Street, Seneca, SC 29678.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 30, 2019
