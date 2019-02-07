|
Rev. C.A. Latimer
Pendleton, SC - The Unity Mortuary of Anderson announce that family and friends will gather 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 to celebrate the life of Rev. C.A. Latimer at Piney Grove Baptist Church 211 Chapman Rd. Anderson, SC with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Omega Service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at The Unity Mortuary from 6:00-6:30 PM followed by the receiving of family and friends 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM. The family is at the home.
To view full obituary please visit our website:
www.theunitymortuary.net
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 7, 2019