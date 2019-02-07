Services
Unity Mortuary Of Anderson
401 S Fant St
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 260-0063
Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Unity Mortuary Of Anderson
401 S Fant St
Anderson, SC 29624
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Unity Mortuary Of Anderson
401 S Fant St
Anderson, SC 29624
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Piney Grove Baptist Church
211 Chapman Rd.
Anderson, SC
View Map
Rev. C.A. Latimer

Pendleton, SC - The Unity Mortuary of Anderson announce that family and friends will gather 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 to celebrate the life of Rev. C.A. Latimer at Piney Grove Baptist Church 211 Chapman Rd. Anderson, SC with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Omega Service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at The Unity Mortuary from 6:00-6:30 PM followed by the receiving of family and friends 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM. The family is at the home.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 7, 2019
