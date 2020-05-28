Caleb Carter



Anderson - Caleb Carter, 23, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020.



Born on August 19, 1996, he was the son of Hollie Turner and Michael Carter.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother: Austin Carter; sister: Heaven Turner; grandparents: Bill and Tammy Patterson, Lynn Carey and Dennis Carey; Uncle: Greg Wood; Aunt: Karen Bennett; nephew: Kingston Carter; and Ariel Mundy, the love of his life.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Ned Carey, Betty Wood and William Carter.



Private services will be held for the family. Friends are welcome to contact the family for further information.



The family will be at the home of his grandparents, Bill and Tammy Patterson.



Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to PAWS, 1320 Hwy 29 Anderson, SC 29624.



The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store