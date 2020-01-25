Resources
Anderson - CaLisa L. Mattress age 46, of 241 Meadow Hill Drive passed Tuesday at her home. Survivors include her husband Harrison (Fat) Mattress Jr., parents Cardell and Linda Dawson, one daughter Janessia M. Mattress, one son Jamstrius L. Sullivan, three sisters Dreaka Fuller, Jessica Reed, and Sharma McClinton, three brothers Odell McClinton, and Kenneth McClinton, and K'doe Richardson, four grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 3:00P.M. Tuesday at Living Water Church 835 New Hope Rd Anderson S.C., burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery. The family is at the home. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
