Calvin B. Barnette
Pendleton, SC - Calvin Buford Barnette, 89, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late H. Buford and Edna Hicks Barnette. He was owner and operator of Barnette Real Estate Appraisers. Mr. Barnette was a member of the Pendleton Fire Department as long as his health permitted. He was a member of Faith Fellowship.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Bernice W. Barnette of the home; daughter, Joan Mooneyhan and husband, Verne of Aiken; daughter-in-law, Janet Gambrell Barnette of Pendleton; four grandchildren, Greg Barnette and Katie Barnette of Pendleton, Jenny Clark and husband, David of Florida, and Joel Mooneyhan of Aiken; and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Caia, and Kellan Clark.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Calvin Randolph Barnette and a brother, Melvin Eugene Barnette.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pendleton Fire Department, P.O. Box 708, Pendleton, SC 29670.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 26, 2019