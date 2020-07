Calvin JohnsonIva - Calvin D. Johnson died Sunday, July 12th, at AnMed Health.He was the son of the late Theophilus and Fannie Dingle Johnson.He is survived by three siblings, Shirley Dingle, T. J., and Ray Johnson, all of Iva, SC.Graveside service will be 1 pm Saturday, July 18th, at Pine Grove Church in Iva SC and viewing will be Friday, July 17th, at D.B. Walker Funeral Services from 4-8 pm.The family is at the home of his niece, Mrs. Spantammie Martin, 1303 Opry House Road, Starr, SC.