Calvin Turner Obituary
Calvin Turner

Anderson - Calvin "Cowboy" Tommy Turner, 61, of Anderson, SC, passed away on March 15, 2020.

Born in Oconee, SC on April 4, 1958, he was the son of the late Dorothy Edna and Walter Berry Turner.

He is survived by his sons: Chad and Chris Turner; brothers: Chris, Fred and Irving Turner; sisters: Martha Glenn, Margie Floyd, Juanita Turner, Linda Martin and Louise Turner Smith.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers: Andy, Alvin, Jackie, Jimmy, Tommy and Sterling.

A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Temple with Rev. Sam Duncan officiating.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 2pm to 3pm.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 16 to Apr. 2, 2020
