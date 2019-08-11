|
Candy Leinfelder Jones Gilman
Daytona Beach, FL - Candy Leinfelder Jones Gilman, 78, widow of Russell T. Gilman, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away on August 9, 2019, after an extended illness. She was totally devoted to her family, adored her dog Charmar, and was an avid Republican who was passionate about America, having served as President of the Republican Club of Daytona Beach and Chairman of the Republican Committee for Volusia County. She had a gift for hospitality and hosted many social gatherings in her home. She was a gifted interior decorator, and during her career, owned J and R Interiors in Anderson, SC and later served as an associate at Kitty Scott Furniture in Ormond Beach.
She was predeceased by her mother, Vii Leinfelder, her father, Jack Gold, her stepfather, John Leinfelder, and her son, Marc Jones. Left behind to cherish her memory are her brother, David (Rachel) Leinfelder of Wake Forest, NC; sons, Greg (Susan) Jones of Terrell NC and Lester (Ansley) Jones of Athens GA; daughter-in-law, Charity Jones, of Daytona Beach FL; grandchildren, Matthew (Robin) Jones of USMC Kaneohe Bay HI, Madison (Luke) Murrell of Monroe GA, Rachel Jones of Clemson SC, Mitchell Jones of Athens GA, and Mason Jones of Daytona Beach FL; step-grandsons, Aron Thomson of Thibodaux LA and Colton (Meshia) Smith of Mims FL; great-grandchildren Raven, Jayden, and Gunner Jones of Kaneohe Bay HI; and step-great grandchildren Aiden Gillis and Trenton Smith of Mims FL, Connor Thomson of Thibodaux LA, and Jackson Thomson of Cocoa Beach FL.
The funeral will be held at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 at 3 p.m. Monday, August 12, with receiving visitors from 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Shady Rest Cemetery in Holly Hill.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 11, 2019