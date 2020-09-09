1/
Cara Sue Stephens
Cara Sue Stephens

Anderson, SC - Cara Sue Stephens, 70, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Katherine Winn "Kat" Stephens.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Christine Stephens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Ray Stephens.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum conducted by Rev. Curtis Bundy.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
