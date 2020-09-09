Cara Sue StephensAnderson, SC - Cara Sue Stephens, 70, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Katherine Winn "Kat" Stephens.She is survived by her sister-in-law, Christine Stephens.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Ray Stephens.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum conducted by Rev. Curtis Bundy.Sullivan-King Mortuary