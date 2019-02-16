Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC
Carl Wilson Obituary
Carl Wilson

Anderson - James Carl Wilson, 94, of Autumn Oaks, husband of the late Ruth Gaynelle Wright Wilson, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born September 18, 1924 in Belton, he was the son of the late James L. and Zoie Stacks Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a U.S. Army 83rd Infantry veteran in WWII. He was a member of Hiram Lodge #68 A.F.M. and Hejaz Shrine Temple. He was also retired from Wicks Lumber Company and was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

Surviving are his daughter, Sylvia W. Shaw (David) of Anderson; son, James Danny Wilson (Susan) of Iva; two grandchildren, Johnny Shaw (Lizette), Eric Stansell (Misty); five great grandchildren, Brandi Shaw, Bradley Shaw, Brooke Shaw, Emily Stansell and Faith Stansell; brother, Thomas Felton Wilson of Simpsonville and a sister, Shelby Jean Harrington of Greensboro, NC. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Azalea W. Thomas and Dorothy Jean Wilson.

Funeral services will be held 3pm Sunday at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Dr. Steve Hurt and Rev. Mark Pollard officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 until 3pm prior to the service at the Mortuary, 3205 N. Hwy 81. Burial will be held at a later date at M. J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

The family is at their respective homes.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 2905 Standridge Road, Anderson, SC 29625.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 16, 2019
