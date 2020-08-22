Carlton B. Forrester, Jr.Anderson - Carlton B. Forrester, Jr., lived a life full circle. He was born in Anderson, SC, on October 23, 1926. After decades of living away from his childhood home, he returned in 2012. He died on Friday, August 21, 2020 from complications of the COVID-19 virus.He was the son of Carlton Forrester, Sr., and Mamie Sanders Forrester Hilley. He was a master of quick quips, one liners, and bad jokes. He enjoyed telling stories of growing up with his 3 sisters and a brother on Zeno Street in Anderson. He served in the Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan for several years. In a remarkable coincidence, a fellow soldier he served alongside overseas was his roommate for a time while living at Brookdale Anderson.After his discharge from the military he moved to Kissimmee, Florida where he met and married his first wife, Claire Lupfer Forrester. They had three children, Holly, Michael and David. Carlton attended Rollins College and spent his entire career with AT&T. After retirement he met his second wife, Veda Craft Meredith, while bowling in a league. The story goes that Veda approached Carlton and said, "you look just like my second husband". When he asked how many husbands she'd had, Veda replied "just one so far". They married in 1990.Their favorite pastime was travel. Carlton and Veda were rarely home for long periods of time in the 1990's and 2000's because they were traveling the globe. He was generous to his children and grandchildren with memorable family trips to Alaska and Hawaii. He has passed his love of travel on to them.Carlton and Veda stayed very active into their later years, continuing to bowl regularly when they weren't on a trip. Carlton enjoyed riding his bicycle around Kissimmee and Osceola County. He was civic minded and a member of several groups and organizations that served the interests and wellbeing of others. During his life he donated over 100 gallons of blood. It's hard to imagine the number of lives he impacted.Of particular note is the love and devotion to his youngest son David, who has a number of special needs. Carlton and Veda visited him frequently and enjoyed taking David on picnics and outings each time they saw him.When Carlton returned to Anderson, three of his four siblings were there and he treasured reconnecting with them. His sister Bea visited him almost every day while he was at Brookdale and he cherished every single moment with her.Carlton lived his final four years at Brookdale Anderson. He was well cared for and enjoyed a nightly cocktail right up until his death (creatively prepared by his own personal bartender at Brookdale). He also was blessed throughout his four years at Brookdale to have had amazing, loving caregivers with him every day from Home Instead of Anderson. Carlton's family is grateful to those who loved him and took such exquisite care of him.Carlton was predeceased by his parents, brother Paul Forrester, sister Frances Adams, and wife Veda Forrester. He is survived by two sisters, Beatrice Whitfield and Mary Ellen Mullinax (Doot); three children, Holly Forrester Childs (Travis) of Black Mountain, NC; Michael Forrester (Jeanine) of Winter Garden, FL; David Forrester of Cape Coral, FL; three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren with a third to arrive in October. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.A celebration of Carlton's life will be held on Wednesday, August 26th, at 2:00pm in the outside Courtyard at The McDougald Funeral Home, 2211 North Main St. in Anderson. Burial will be at the Dolly Cooper Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. We all can honor his memory by wearing a face mask to protect others from the devastating consequences of COVID-19.