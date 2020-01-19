|
Carnes Barnes
Princeton - February 10, 1932 - January 17, 2020
Carnes Armon Barnes, 87, husband of the late Ann Johnson Barnes, of Princeton, SC, died Friday, January 17, 2020 in Anderson.
Born on February 10, 1932, he was a son of the late Lester Nathaniel Barnes, and the late Luria Scott Barnes.
He proudly served his country for over 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, and retired as a Tech Sgt. (E-6). After military retirement, he managed several textile and manufacturing facilities and had a car repair shop in Princeton, SC for many years.
He is survived by his sons, Brooks Barnes (Sharon), Armon Barnes (Susan) and Sam Barnes (Nancy), a sister, Janet Barnes, 6 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Barnes, a daughter, Cindy Martin, and several brothers and sisters.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:00pm at Columbia Baptist Church 11321 Augusta Rd., Honea Path, SC 29654. The Rev. Travis Brooks will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Columbia Baptist Church.
