Carol Crane
Pelzer - Margaret Carol Bennefield Crane, 70, wife of Paul Lewis Crane, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Joe and Mary Elizabeth Clarke Bennefield. She was retired from J.P. Stevens Estes Plant and a member of the Pelzer Church of God. She was also a US Army Veteran.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Toni Osteen (Craig) and Paula Pitts (Roger); Tony Crane (Lora) and David Crane (Laurie); sister, Judy Cole (Mike); 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Jason Crane.
A graveside service will be held Monday, March 30, at 3 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, 315 Hamlin Road, Liberty, SC 29671. Visitation will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
ATTENTION: DUE TO THE RECENT CDC COVID-19 GUIDELINES ON SOCIAL DISTANCING AND NO ASSEMBLIES OF OVER 50 PEOPLE, ALL FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE LIMITED TO NO MORE THAN 50 PEOPLE. WE APPRECIATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME FOR YOUR FAMILY AND OUR COUNTRY.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020