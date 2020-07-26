Carol Crook WallsAnderson - On September 9, 1939 in Hart County, Georgia, Jeanette Carol Crook Walls was born to the late A.O. Crook and the late Eva Chimera Cawthon Crook. Carol's Lord and Savior called her home to be with Him on Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving and caring family at the age of 80.Carol worked at Glenn Raven inspecting cloth where she later retired. She was a faithful member of Homeland Park Church of God where she served as a Sunday School Teacher of the Sanctuary Class. Carol enjoyed being a part of the Singing Walls Family traveling all over sharing the word of God through song. Mostly, Carol loved spending time with her family, which brought a big smile to her face.Mom was wonderfully devoted to her three children, Donna Vaughn, Sandra Evans, and Greg Walls. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, Blake Vaughn (Jessica), Brianna Vaughn (Corn), Bailee Vaughn, Maghan Evans Churchill (Tara), Caleb Evans (Kindall), and Terry Coleman; 12 great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jaden, Braden, Brandon, Braeliee, Bryliee, Gracie, Ava Grace, Tatam, Korbin, Remi, and Liam; and one sister, Effie "Merle" Lewis.Carol was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, James "Jack" Walls of 51 years; a granddaughter, Hope Evans; six brothers, Frank, Dennis, Joe, Jack, C.J., and Owen; and four sisters, Gladys Ethridge, Lucille Gaddis, Vernelle Hayes, and Lillian Johnson.The Walls family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A service honoring the life of Carol will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at her church, Homeland Park Church of God with the Rev. Vernon Soles, Rev. Doug Saylors, Rev. Mark Daniels, and Rev. Scott Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, SC.Social Distancing will be observed.The family will be at the home.He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. Psalms 91:1Flowers will be accepted.