Carol Franks

Carol FranksAnderson - Carol White Franks, 81, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.She was born on August 21, 1939 in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late John Thomas White and Lorene Spencer White. She was the widow of John William 'Bill" Franks, a U.S. Naval Veteran.Carol was an avid gardener, excellent cook, devoted wife and caring mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working cross word puzzles and reading as well as spending time at her beautiful home where she entertained friends and family. Carol was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.She is survived by her children, William Franks, Jr. (Joe) of Greenwood, Jan Ott (Lee) of Greenville, Lisa Wurzer (David) of Old Lyme, CT and Gregory Franks of Anderson; sister, Patricia Glenn (Keith) of Anderson; grandchildren, Kelly Smith (Joe), Brent Driggers (Amy), Michael Wurzer (Tobi Harmon) and Jacqueline Abellar (Julian); and great-grandchildren, Graham and Beckett Driggers and Audrey Abellar.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, John Thomas and Harold White; and sisters, Betty Williams and Barbara Spake.The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 12:30 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Joyce Hendry officiating. Burial will be in M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.Flowers are accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.The family will be at their respective homes.