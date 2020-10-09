Carol Jean Chasteen Thompson
Carol Jean Chasteen Thompson, 71, wife of Jimmy Grant Thompson, went to be with the Lord, Monday, April 20, 2020.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Anderson to the late William Perry Chasteen and Ola Mae Hamby Chasteen. She enjoyed reading, gardening and helping people. She graduated from McDuffie High School and retired from Graybar Electric. She was a member of Brookwood Church. Carol enjoyed traveling with her mother, her Aunt Susie and her cousins, Laura, Anne and Mary Sydney and was an avid Clemson fan.
Surviving, in addition to her husband are a brother, W. Michael Chasteen (Sandra) and a nephew, Michael Chasteen. She was predeceased by a nephew, Scott D. Chasteen
A celebration of Carol's life will be 1pm, Saturday, October 17, 2002 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, officiated by Rev. C. W. Hicks.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of one's choice
.
