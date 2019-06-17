Carol Jean McCown



Anderson - Carol Jean Nunn McCown, 90, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at NHC surrounded by her many loved ones. She was married to the late Fred Otis McCown, Jr. and was a daughter of the late Sandy Carter Nunn and Willie Inez Rankin Nunn. She was born in Jefferson County, GA and graduated from Anderson Memorial Hospital Nursing Program. For many years she cared for others as a registered nurse at Anderson Memorial Hospital and eventually gave her full attention to her growing family. Carol was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.



She is survived by her children, Fred McCown, III (Debbie), Dr. Andrew McCown (Dr. Donna Dixon), John McCown (Elaine), Jean McCown Pethel (Ron), and Margaret Nan McCown Martin (Marty); grandchildren Carol Pethel (Michael Brue), Andrew Pethel (Megan), Brittany McCown, Kelsey McCown, Maria Robinette (Justin), Angela Welker (Chancy), Adam Martin, Ryan Martin and Leanna Martin; and great-grandchildren, Bentley Covert, Bryleigh Covert, Matthew Welker, Millie Jane Welker and Bryson Pethel.



Carol was blessed with a special friend, her nutritional assistant Alicia Hack. Alicia spent countless hours with Carol, singing favorite songs and sharing stories. The family is exceedingly grateful for the friendship Carol and she developed.



In addition to her parents and husband, Carol is also predeceased by her grandson, Matthew McCown and sister, Ruth Sweeney.



The family will receive friends from 2 - 3 pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 3:30 pm with Rev. John Davis officiating. Burial will follow in New Silver Brook Cemetery.



The family expresses many thanks to the staff at NHC of Anderson and Caris Hospice for the care and comfort given to Carol.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, 4405 Hwy 187, Starr, SC 29684.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 17, 2019