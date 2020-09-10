Caroline Brock



Honea Path - Mary Caroline Brock, daughter of the late Margaret and Otto Brock, passed away Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at her home.



A lifelong Presbyterian, she served as a deacon and elder, taught children's Sunday School classes, and served as Sunday School Superintendent and Clerk of Session for many years. She was chairman of the sanctuary renovation.



Caroline was active in the Presbyterian Women and held many offices.



A two-time cancer survivor, she organized the church's Relay for Life teams for a number of years and led the raising of funds for the American Cancer Society.



She has been very supportive of mission projects.



She was designated Elder Emeritus in recognition of her years of dedicated service as an elder.



On Sunday, February 24, 2019, a reception was held at the Honea path Presbyterian Church to honor her for years of service and contributions to her church and community. She was given a plaque naming a Sunday School wing for her.



She was named the Honea Path Civitan "Citizen of the Year" for outstanding achievement and unselfish service in the community.



She worked on the committees of Healthier Honea Path, the Watkins Community Center, and the United Ministry of Honea Path. She was on the Jennie Erwin Library Board and was very involved with the summer reading program.



She was a major supporter of the Cancer Association of Anderson.



She was active in Delta Kappa Gamma and Alpha Delta Kappa teacher organizations and held offices in each one.



Miss Brock was a dedicated teacher for thirty-five years. She taught sixteen years in DeKalb County, Georgia. She taught nineteen years in Anderson School District Two. She taught in Marshall School and Watkins School. Her favorite grades and age were first grade and kindergarten.



She loved pulling for her favorite football teams: SEC Georgia Bulldogs and ACC Clemson Tigers. She was proud of Dabo Swinney's note he wrote while she was dealing with her cancer.



While battling cancer, Caroline felt she was very blessed to be lifted up in prayer by her church, family, friends, and community.



Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private graveside service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Honea Path Presbyterian Church.









