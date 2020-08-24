1/1
Caroline Wilson Gibson
Caroline Wilson Gibson

Pendleton, SC - Caroline Inez Wilson Gibson stepped from this world to her heavenly home on August 23, 2020, at the age of 92 years old. She was born November 9, 1927 in La France, South Carolina. She attended La France Elementary School and Pendleton High School. Caroline worked at La France Industries, Gerrish Milliken, and Saco Lowell. She ended her career at Tri-County Technical Institute. Caroline was an active member of La France Baptist Church.

Caroline was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank O. Wilson Jr. and James Thomas Wilson. She leaves behind her beloved daughter and best friend, Deborah Gibson Hatcher and her husband, Dr. A. Barry Hatcher. She also leaves behind some of her most cherished treasures - her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grandchildren: Alan Hatcher and his wife Carol and Jason Hatcher. Great-grandchildren: Colin Hatcher, Faith Hatcher, and Grace Hatcher. Her sister-in-law, and several nieces and nephews will also miss Caroline.

In her later years, Caroline left Pendleton, South Carolina to move closer to her daughter in Atlanta, Georgia. She lived independently until her very last month. Caroline made friends wherever she went. Her quiet demeanor and sweet smile drew others to her.

On Sunday, Caroline joined the love of her life, James Henry Gibson, who passed in 2011. Caroline and James loved to garden together, travel, and spend time with their family and friends. Now they are joined again for all eternity with their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 27, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Clemson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to La France Baptist Church, P.O. Box 469, La France, SC 29656.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
