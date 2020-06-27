Carolyn Cobb SimpsonAnderson - Carolyn Cobb Simpson, age 104, entered her heavenly home on Friday, June 26, 2020.Born August 22, 1915 in Belton, SC, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Leta Geer Cobb.She was a graduate of Winthrop College and had been a resident of Anderson Place (now Brookdale) since 1990. She was a member of St John's United Methodist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Simpson; their son Walter Cobb Simpson; two sisters; and one brother.A private graveside service will be held at Belton City Cemetery.